Parliament isn’t a fish market: PM’s meaningful silence

Prime Minister Imran Khan, the leader of the House, must explain his meaningful silence in the midst of a highly chaotic National Assembly session. He needs to respond to Opposition’s assertion that “his [PM’s] silence shows that these events could have not taken place without his consent.” According to the Opposition, “the action against the seven MNAs announced in the media does not come close to recognizing the gravity of the events and in violations of the rules and not acceptable. Unless the speaker decides the perpetrators of these events.” Proceedings in the National Assembly had descended into chaos. In other words, the environment of the lower house of Parliament was characterized by exchange of expletives and profanities.

It is, therefore, quite clear that the incumbent PTI legislators have not added to the dignity of parliament; they, along with certain legislators from the Opposition’s camp, have in fact, worked towards lowering its stature. It is shameful that parliament, whose primary aim is to promote democracy and good governance, has been marred by highly objectionable conduct of legislators.

Mehdi Mustafa (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021