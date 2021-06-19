Park Lane reference: Zardari’s lawyers object to documents submitted by witness

ISLAMABAD: The lawyers for former president Asif Ali Zardari and others, on Friday, objected to the documents submitted to the Accountability Court by the witness of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Park Lane reference, saying they were not provided the record.

The Accountability Court judge, Azam Khan, resumed the hearing of the case, where the witness for the NAB, Nabeel Zahoor, started recording his statement in the reference against Zardari, Hussain Lawai, and Abdul Ghani Majeed, but could not complete his statement, after the objections raised by the counsel of the Zardari and others.

However, the defence counsel, Arshad Tabrez, objected over the documents, saying the documents which the NAB witness had submitted were yet to be provided to them, adding, if the witness wants to produce any document, he should provide them to us beforehand. The NAB prosecutor contended that they had already provided the documents to them. On this, Tabrez said that the law of evidence could not be ignored in the case.

