ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 19 Jun 2021

KARACHI: As many as 3777 containers were handled out of which 1251 were of imports and 2526 were of exports. 1251 import containers comprised of 671 of 20s and 290 of 40s. Imports empty container was 00 of 20s and 00 of 40s. Export containers 2526 comprised of 294 of 20s and 248 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 474 of 20s and 631 of 40s.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Condensate, Bitumen, Coal, Soya bean and Palm oil, out of them, two ships, Container vessel ‘Jeeppesen Merask’ and Bulk cargo carrier ‘Darya Sati’ sailed out to sea on Friday morning, and three more ships, container vessel Aristomenis, oil tanker PS Milano and edible carrier Horizon are expected to sail from QICT, FOTCO and LCT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 172,864 tonnes, comprising 105,747 tonnes imports cargo and 67,117 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,980 Containers (2,261 TEUs imports and 1,719 TEUs export), was handled at the Port.

There are Sixteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them six ships, Meratus Jayawijaya, Xpress Euphrates, BBC Diamond, Unity Spirit, Sea Helios and Maran Gas Tory carrying Containers, Project cargo, Coal, Mogas and Natural gas are expected take berths at QICT, MW-2, PIBT, FOTCO and PGPCL on Friday (today), 18th June, while a container vessel, ‘CMA CGM Rigoletto’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and another vessel ‘Teera Bhum’ is due to arrive on Saturday, 19th June and Lotus-A and Bea Schulte are due to arrive on Sunday, 20th June-2021.

