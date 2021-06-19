KARACHI: As many as 3777 containers were handled out of which 1251 were of imports and 2526 were of exports. 1251 import containers comprised of 671 of 20s and 290 of 40s. Imports empty container was 00 of 20s and 00 of 40s. Export containers 2526 comprised of 294 of 20s and 248 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 474 of 20s and 631 of 40s.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Condensate, Bitumen, Coal, Soya bean and Palm oil, out of them, two ships, Container vessel ‘Jeeppesen Merask’ and Bulk cargo carrier ‘Darya Sati’ sailed out to sea on Friday morning, and three more ships, container vessel Aristomenis, oil tanker PS Milano and edible carrier Horizon are expected to sail from QICT, FOTCO and LCT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 172,864 tonnes, comprising 105,747 tonnes imports cargo and 67,117 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,980 Containers (2,261 TEUs imports and 1,719 TEUs export), was handled at the Port.

There are Sixteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them six ships, Meratus Jayawijaya, Xpress Euphrates, BBC Diamond, Unity Spirit, Sea Helios and Maran Gas Tory carrying Containers, Project cargo, Coal, Mogas and Natural gas are expected take berths at QICT, MW-2, PIBT, FOTCO and PGPCL on Friday (today), 18th June, while a container vessel, ‘CMA CGM Rigoletto’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and another vessel ‘Teera Bhum’ is due to arrive on Saturday, 19th June and Lotus-A and Bea Schulte are due to arrive on Sunday, 20th June-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021