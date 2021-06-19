ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

THE RUPEE: No change

BR Research 19 Jun 2021

KARACHI: On Friday, PKR remained unchanged against USD in interbank market while going up against USD and Euro in open market. In global currency markets, USD was expected to be heading for its best week in nine months after the US Federal Reserve projected possible rate hikes yesterday.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee remained unchanged for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 156.70 and 156.80 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 156.80 and 157.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 1.50 rupees for both buying and selling closing at 186 and 187.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 42.55 and 42.70 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 41.60 and 41.75 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 156.80
Open Offer     Rs 157.30
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 156.70
Offer Rate     Rs 156.80
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee witnessed volatile trend in the process of trading against the greenback in the open currency market on Friday.

Following fluctuating demand and supply situation in the market, the greenback continued moving both ways throughout the trading session which closed for buying and selling at Rs 156.50 and Rs 158.00 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 156.80 and Rs 157.30 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Moreover, the rupee maintained its upward slide for the second consecutive day against the pound sterling. As a result, the pound’s buying and selling rates further declined from Thursday’s closing of Rs 218.50 and Rs 220.00 to Rs 217.20 and Rs 219.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs157.70(buying) and Rs 157.80(selling) against last rate of Rs157.60(buying) and Rs 157.70(selling).

It closed at Rs157.70 (buying) and Rs 157.80(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

THE RUPEE usd to pkr dollar rate today dollar exchange rate pakistan

THE RUPEE: No change

Rs1.118trn KP budget too prioritises development

18 entities: Bottlenecks delaying privatisation

Global displacement doubles in a decade: UN

Concealment of income tax: IR officers’ powers to arrest any person withdrawn

Bilawal comes down on govt too hard

July-May FDI down 28pc YoY

90-day DFC launched: PSX introduces new futures eligibility criteria

Country heading for fuel crisis?

Balochistan unveils Rs584bn budget; opposition stages protest outside PA building

Vaccine payments: Tarin directs EAD to negotiate credit lines

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.