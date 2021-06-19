THE RUPEE: No change

KARACHI: On Friday, PKR remained unchanged against USD in interbank market while going up against USD and Euro in open market. In global currency markets, USD was expected to be heading for its best week in nine months after the US Federal Reserve projected possible rate hikes yesterday.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee remained unchanged for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 156.70 and 156.80 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 156.80 and 157.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 1.50 rupees for both buying and selling closing at 186 and 187.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 42.55 and 42.70 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 41.60 and 41.75 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 156.80 Open Offer Rs 157.30 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 156.70 Offer Rate Rs 156.80 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee witnessed volatile trend in the process of trading against the greenback in the open currency market on Friday.

Following fluctuating demand and supply situation in the market, the greenback continued moving both ways throughout the trading session which closed for buying and selling at Rs 156.50 and Rs 158.00 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 156.80 and Rs 157.30 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Moreover, the rupee maintained its upward slide for the second consecutive day against the pound sterling. As a result, the pound’s buying and selling rates further declined from Thursday’s closing of Rs 218.50 and Rs 220.00 to Rs 217.20 and Rs 219.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs157.70(buying) and Rs 157.80(selling) against last rate of Rs157.60(buying) and Rs 157.70(selling).

It closed at Rs157.70 (buying) and Rs 157.80(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

