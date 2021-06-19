Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday...
19 Jun 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (June 18, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
848,187,416 449,409,359 23,805,332,452 12,293,860,043
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,636,857,395 (2,279,721,519) (642,864,123)
Local Individuals 19,417,314,820 (18,717,884,900) 699,429,919
Local Corporates 7,786,858,133 (7,843,423,930) (56,565,796)
===============================================================================
