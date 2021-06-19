KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (June 18, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 848,187,416 449,409,359 23,805,332,452 12,293,860,043 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,636,857,395 (2,279,721,519) (642,864,123) Local Individuals 19,417,314,820 (18,717,884,900) 699,429,919 Local Corporates 7,786,858,133 (7,843,423,930) (56,565,796) ===============================================================================

