BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 18, 2021). ==================================== BR...
19 Jun 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 18, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,276.07
High: 5,301.91
Low: 5,244.98
Net Change: (+) 17.71
Volume ('000): 681,265
Value ('000): 18,107,678
Makt Cap 1,468,744,684,220
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,758.20
NET CH. (+) 77.70
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,287.30
NET CH. (-) 66.91
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,768.90
NET CH. (-) 10.68
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,177.39
NET CH. (+) 1.00
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,445.04
NET CH. (+) 44.44
------------------------------------
As on: 18-June-2021
====================================
