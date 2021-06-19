KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 18, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,276.07 High: 5,301.91 Low: 5,244.98 Net Change: (+) 17.71 Volume ('000): 681,265 Value ('000): 18,107,678 Makt Cap 1,468,744,684,220 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,758.20 NET CH. (+) 77.70 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,287.30 NET CH. (-) 66.91 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,768.90 NET CH. (-) 10.68 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,177.39 NET CH. (+) 1.00 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,445.04 NET CH. (+) 44.44 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-June-2021 ====================================

