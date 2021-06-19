ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 19 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend       BC-2 Start        AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             Bonus/          Date            EOGM
                                   From          To            Right         Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Limited (Preference)            14-06-2021    20-06-2021     2.7% (i)      10-06-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Limited                         14-06-2021    20-06-2021      35% (i)      10-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited               14-06-2021    20-06-2021      8% (i)       10-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills
Limited                         12-06-2021    21-06-2021    10%(i),20% B   10-06-2021
Bunnys Limited #                14-06-2021    21-06-2021                                 21-06-2021
TRG Pakistan Limited            14-06-2021    21-06-2021      44% (i)      10-06-2021
Mehran Sugar Mills Limited      15-06-2021    21-06-2021      15% (i)      11-06-2021
Engro Corporation Limited       15-06-2021    21-06-2021     120% (i)      11-06-2021
TPL Properties Limited          21-06-2021    22-06-2021      10% (i)      17-06-2021
Atlas Honda Limited             10-06-2021    24-06-2021     135% (F)      08-06-2021    24-06-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited             18-06-2021    24-06-2021      45% (i)      16-06-2021
Mari Petroleum Company
Limited #                       18-06-2021    24-06-2021                                 24-06-2021
Dandot Cement Company
Limited *                       18-06-2021    25-06-2021  161.67583966%R*  16-06-2021
Gillette Pakistan Limited #     18-06-2021    25-06-2021                                 25-06-2021
(NBPG-ETF) NBP Pakistan
Growth                          23-06-2021    25-06-2021
Saif Power Limited #            20-06-2021    26-06-2021                                 26-06-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank
Limited                         20-06-2021    26-06-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited #    21-06-2021    28-06-2021                                 28-06-2021
Premier Insurance Limited #     22-06-2021    28-06-2021                                 28-06-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd.         22-06-2021    28-06-2021      35% (i)      18-06-2021
The Searle Company Ltd. #       22-06-2021    28-06-2021                                 28-06-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd.         16-06-2021    29-06-2021
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan)
Limited                         18-06-2021    29-06-2021     45.2% (F)     16-06-2021    29-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Limited #                 23-06-2021    29-06-2021                                 29-06-2021
Telecard Limited #              23-06-2021    29-06-2021                                 29-06-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited      17-06-2021    30-06-2021
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Limited              21-06-2021    30-06-2021        NIL                      30-06-2021
Service Global Footwear
Limited #                       23-06-2021    30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Service Industries Limited #    23-06-2021    30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar
Mills Limited #                 23-06-2021    30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
ICI Pakistan Limited #          24-06-2021    30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Mian Textile
Industries Limited #            24-06-2021    30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited                29-06-2021    30-06-2021
(AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank
Limited                         24-06-2021    02-07-2021
Image Pakistan Limited #        28-06-2021    02-07-2021                                 02-07-2021
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan)
Limited #                       28-06-2021    05-07-2021                                 05-07-2021
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank
Limited                         24-06-2021    07-07-2021
Byco Petroleum Pakistan
Limited #                       02-07-2021    08-07-2021                                 08-07-2021
Packages Limited #              02-07-2021    09-07-2021                                 09-07-2021
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah
Limited                         01-07-2021    15-07-2021
Hum Netwok Limited              09-07-2021    16-07-2021        NIL                      16-07-2021
Century Paper & Board
Mills Limited #                 10-07-2021    16-07-2021                                 16-07-2021
Kot Addu Power Company
Limited                         13-07-2021    19-07-2021     50% (ii)      09-07-2021
Hinopak Motors Limited          20-07-2021    28-07-2021        NIL                      28-07-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a P remium of Rs.5/- per share *

