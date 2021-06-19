KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Limited (Preference) 14-06-2021 20-06-2021 2.7% (i) 10-06-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Limited 14-06-2021 20-06-2021 35% (i) 10-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited 14-06-2021 20-06-2021 8% (i) 10-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills
Limited 12-06-2021 21-06-2021 10%(i),20% B 10-06-2021
Bunnys Limited # 14-06-2021 21-06-2021 21-06-2021
TRG Pakistan Limited 14-06-2021 21-06-2021 44% (i) 10-06-2021
Mehran Sugar Mills Limited 15-06-2021 21-06-2021 15% (i) 11-06-2021
Engro Corporation Limited 15-06-2021 21-06-2021 120% (i) 11-06-2021
TPL Properties Limited 21-06-2021 22-06-2021 10% (i) 17-06-2021
Atlas Honda Limited 10-06-2021 24-06-2021 135% (F) 08-06-2021 24-06-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited 18-06-2021 24-06-2021 45% (i) 16-06-2021
Mari Petroleum Company
Limited # 18-06-2021 24-06-2021 24-06-2021
Dandot Cement Company
Limited * 18-06-2021 25-06-2021 161.67583966%R* 16-06-2021
Gillette Pakistan Limited # 18-06-2021 25-06-2021 25-06-2021
(NBPG-ETF) NBP Pakistan
Growth 23-06-2021 25-06-2021
Saif Power Limited # 20-06-2021 26-06-2021 26-06-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank
Limited 20-06-2021 26-06-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited # 21-06-2021 28-06-2021 28-06-2021
Premier Insurance Limited # 22-06-2021 28-06-2021 28-06-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd. 22-06-2021 28-06-2021 35% (i) 18-06-2021
The Searle Company Ltd. # 22-06-2021 28-06-2021 28-06-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd. 16-06-2021 29-06-2021
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan)
Limited 18-06-2021 29-06-2021 45.2% (F) 16-06-2021 29-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Limited # 23-06-2021 29-06-2021 29-06-2021
Telecard Limited # 23-06-2021 29-06-2021 29-06-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited 17-06-2021 30-06-2021
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Limited 21-06-2021 30-06-2021 NIL 30-06-2021
Service Global Footwear
Limited # 23-06-2021 30-06-2021 30-06-2021
Service Industries Limited # 23-06-2021 30-06-2021 30-06-2021
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar
Mills Limited # 23-06-2021 30-06-2021 30-06-2021
ICI Pakistan Limited # 24-06-2021 30-06-2021 30-06-2021
Mian Textile
Industries Limited # 24-06-2021 30-06-2021 30-06-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited 29-06-2021 30-06-2021
(AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank
Limited 24-06-2021 02-07-2021
Image Pakistan Limited # 28-06-2021 02-07-2021 02-07-2021
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan)
Limited # 28-06-2021 05-07-2021 05-07-2021
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank
Limited 24-06-2021 07-07-2021
Byco Petroleum Pakistan
Limited # 02-07-2021 08-07-2021 08-07-2021
Packages Limited # 02-07-2021 09-07-2021 09-07-2021
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah
Limited 01-07-2021 15-07-2021
Hum Netwok Limited 09-07-2021 16-07-2021 NIL 16-07-2021
Century Paper & Board
Mills Limited # 10-07-2021 16-07-2021 16-07-2021
Kot Addu Power Company
Limited 13-07-2021 19-07-2021 50% (ii) 09-07-2021
Hinopak Motors Limited 20-07-2021 28-07-2021 NIL 28-07-2021
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at a P remium of Rs.5/- per share *
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
