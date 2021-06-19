KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (June 18, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 156.52 156.36 156.14 155.96 155.73 155.38 155.05 EUR 186.66 186.54 186.39 186.28 186.12 185.81 185.53 GBP 218.00 217.79 217.49 217.24 216.93 216.44 215.99 ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021