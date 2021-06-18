ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Governor Punjab felicitates CM on people-friendly budget

  • Sarwar said Punjab government had provided relief to the public including labourers, and salaried class by presenting a people-friendly budget.
APP 18 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has felicitated Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on presenting people-friendly budget with special emphasis on development in the South Punjab.

During a meeting with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the Governor’s House here on Friday, he expressed the hope that the government will succeed in getting the federal and provincial budgets passed, adding that theses budgets will usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed political and administrative matters besides administrative COVID-19 pandemic situation in the province.

Sarwar said Punjab government had provided relief to the public including labourers, and salaried class by presenting a people-friendly budget.

He further said development package for each district was a great initiative of the government, adding that serving people was the government’s top priority.

He said the opposition must give priority to national interest over political benefits, adding that the opposition leadership has indulged in war of words for political mileage.

Governor Punjab said Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority will launch clean-drinking water projects in constituencies of Provincial and National Assembly without discrimination.

Both the leaders were unanimous in their resolve that electronic voting was the only viable solution to ensure fair and transparent elections transparent in the country in future, adding that opposition’s refusal to accept the change was disappointing.

Chief Minister Punjab assured of extending full cooperation for providing clean drinking water to the people and hailed the steps taken by the Governor for the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said the conspiracies of the opposition to malign the government had died a natural death, adding that the masses stand by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government today.

"We have always confronted the negative politics of the opposition with public service and no obstacle would be tolerated in providing relief to the public”, Buzdar said, adding that the Punjab government had presented a historic annual development program.

He said Punjab had entered a new era of development through allocation of equal funds for each region.

Sardar Usman Buzdar National Assembly Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Punjab government COVID19 Imran Khan Development Programme Covid pandemic PTI goverment people friendly budget

Governor Punjab felicitates CM on people-friendly budget

Balochistan approves budget for FY22 after protests delay proceedings

Bilawal stresses on NFC Award, calls federal budget 'illegal'

PABC gears up as Pakistan’s eighth IPO this fiscal year, highest since 2009-10

Online fund transfers: SBP deputy governor says banks now under price control

Qureshi urges Afghan leaders to expedite negotiations for lasting peace

At 1.90%, Pakistan reports lowest Covid-19 positivity ratio this year

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Palestine

Zulfi Bukhari's resignation has not been accepted, says aviation minister

FDI plunges 28% year-on-year in 11MFY21

Pakistan javelin-thrower sharpens hopes of rare Olympic medal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters