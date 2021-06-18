Like Lahore Fort, govt intends to preserve, restore all historical sites: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that just like Lahore Fort, his government intended to preserve and restore all historical sites of the country.

“Lahore Fort has been restored and preserved for our future generations. My government intends to eventually preserve and restore all our historical sites,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

He also shared the images depicting the restored citadel which is a splendid example of Mughal architecture and was partially built by Mughal Emperor Akbar and extended by the next three emperors.