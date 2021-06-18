Opposition perturbed by country’s economic stability: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar Friday said the opposition parties were perturbed from the country’s economic stability and improvement ensured by the incumbent government through the prudent policies.

The government had successfully reduced or diminished the current account deficit, enhanced exports, strengthened industry and agriculture to directly provide relief to the common man, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the government had earmarked hefty amount for all development and social sectors in the fiscal budget 2021-22 to facilitate the people, adding it was making all-out efforts to control and alleviate the inflation from the country.

To a query, he said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had used un-parliamentary language against the government’s lawmakers during the budgetary speech of Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif and termed the act beyond perception and comprehension.

Asad Umar said the opposition had made hooliganism, fistfight and used derogatory remarks in the Parliament to achieve political gains, but it was completely failed in do so.

He said Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser would take actions against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others opposition’s parliamentarians on misconduct and used of abusive language on their opponents.