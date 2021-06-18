ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Opposition perturbed by country’s economic stability: Asad Umar

  • Says opposition resorted to hooliganism, fistfight and used derogatory remarks in parliament to achieve political gains
APP Updated 18 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar Friday said the opposition parties were perturbed from the country’s economic stability and improvement ensured by the incumbent government through the prudent policies.

The government had successfully reduced or diminished the current account deficit, enhanced exports, strengthened industry and agriculture to directly provide relief to the common man, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the government had earmarked hefty amount for all development and social sectors in the fiscal budget 2021-22 to facilitate the people, adding it was making all-out efforts to control and alleviate the inflation from the country.

To a query, he said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had used un-parliamentary language against the government’s lawmakers during the budgetary speech of Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif and termed the act beyond perception and comprehension.

Asad Umar said the opposition had made hooliganism, fistfight and used derogatory remarks in the Parliament to achieve political gains, but it was completely failed in do so.

He said Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser would take actions against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others opposition’s parliamentarians on misconduct and used of abusive language on their opponents.

Asad Qaiser National Assembly Asad Umar Shahid Khaqan Abbasi agriculture sector Opposition leader PMLN

Opposition perturbed by country’s economic stability: Asad Umar

Balochistan approves budget for FY22 after protests delay proceedings

Bilawal stresses on NFC Award, calls federal budget 'illegal'

PABC gears up as Pakistan’s eighth IPO this fiscal year, highest since 2009-10

Online fund transfers: SBP deputy governor says banks now under price control

Qureshi urges Afghan leaders to expedite negotiations for lasting peace

At 1.90%, Pakistan reports lowest Covid-19 positivity ratio this year

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Palestine

Zulfi Bukhari's resignation has not been accepted, says aviation minister

FDI plunges 28% year-on-year in 11MFY21

Pakistan javelin-thrower sharpens hopes of rare Olympic medal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters