ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials gain

  • The CSE All-Share Index closed up 0.74% at 7,715.46.
  • Trading volume on Friday fell to 73.9 million from 165.9 million in the previous session.
Reuters 18 Jun 2021

Sri Lankan shares settled higher on Friday, powered by gains in financial stocks with lender LOLC Development Finance extending gains for a fourth straight session.

The CSE All-Share Index closed up 0.74% at 7,715.46.

Rating agency Fitch Ratings said on Friday it recalibrated its Sri Lanka National Rating scale.

Earlier this week, Fitch affirmed the country at "CCC", indicating the possibility of a debt default.

Still, the nation's main stock index has added 1.4% this week, fuelled mostly by gains in financial stocks.

Lender LOLC Development Finance surged 25% and was the top boost. The stock has surged 121% this week.

Sri Lanka reported 233,064 total confirmed coronavirus cases as of Friday, and 2,425 deaths, according to health ministry data.

The island nation has fully vaccinated only 3.22% of the country's population so far, Johns Hopkins data.

After market close on Thursday, the country's central bank said earnings from the tourism sector remained subdued in April, but workers' remittances continued to grow compared to the same period last year.

Trading volume on Friday fell to 73.9 million from 165.9 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, off-loading shares worth 99.8 million rupees, exchange data showed.

