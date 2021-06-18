ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.9%)
ASL 26.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
AVN 93.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.85%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
DGKC 126.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.21%)
FCCL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
HASCOL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-7.22%)
HUBC 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.68%)
JSCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.15%)
KAPCO 43.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.93%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.35%)
PPL 90.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
PRL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.68%)
PTC 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (11.45%)
SNGP 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.17%)
TRG 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.42%)
UNITY 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-6.48%)
WTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.14%)
BR100 5,296 Decreased By ▼ -4.48 (-0.08%)
BR30 27,611 Decreased By ▼ -78.06 (-0.28%)
KSE100 48,363 Decreased By ▼ -71.73 (-0.15%)
KSE30 19,496 Decreased By ▼ -24.03 (-0.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may retest support at $69.96

  • The pullback may extend to $67.14. Immediate target is $69.17.
Reuters 18 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support at $69.96 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling to $68.99.

The current drop followed the completion of a five-wave cycle from $61.56. The drop is expected to be as deep as the one from the May 18 high of $64.11.

Based on this assumption, oil could fall to $67.57, which is pointed by a rising channel. Resistance is at $71.28, a break above which could lead to a gain into $71.96-$72.70.

On the daily chart, the resistance at $71.93 triggered a pullback towards a triangle.

The pullback may extend to $67.14. Immediate target is $69.17.

The triangle suggests a target around $75, which is yet to be fulfilled.

The uptrend may resume upon the completion of the pullback.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil asia oil oil us

US oil may retest support at $69.96

Shehbaz flays budget, calls it ‘fake’

Cabinet’s directive to Revenue Division: Arrest of tax filer contingent on third party report

Circular debt management: New plan to be submitted to IMF, WB

Draft National Electricity Policy 2021: Body to deliberate upon proposed policy

Tarin for promoting banking sector’s outreach

Industries: Nepra approves extension in concessional tariff till 30th

Major banks, airlines hit in global online outage

2021-22: WB projects 2pc GDP growth

Clean water supply: PM orders strategy formulation

Action against offshore assets: Panel approves proposal against time-limit restriction

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters