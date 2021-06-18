ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
Euro 2020 tables

  • Top two teams in each of the six groups progress to last 16
AFP 18 Jun 2021

PARIS: Euro 2020 group tables after Thursday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals scored, goals conceded, points):

Group A

Italy 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 -- qualified Wales 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Switzerland 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 Turkey 2 0 0 2 0 5 0

Group B

Belgium 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 -- qualified Russia 2 1 0 1 1 3 3 Finland 2 1 0 0 1 1 3 Denmark 2 0 0 2 1 3 0

Group C

Netherlands 2 2 0 0 5 2 6 -- qualified Austria 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 Ukraine 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 North Macedonia 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 -- eliminated

Group D

Czech Republic 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 England 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Croatia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Scotland 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Group E

Slovakia 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Spain 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Sweden 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Poland 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Group F

Portugal 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 France 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Germany 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Hungary 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

-- Note: Top two teams in each of the six groups progress to last 16, along with four best third-placed sides.

Euro 2020 tables

