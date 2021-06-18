ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
ASL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.52%)
AVN 93.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.9%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.13%)
DGKC 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
EPCL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.15%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.79%)
HASCOL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.76%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.83%)
JSCL 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.43%)
LOTCHEM 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
MLCF 48.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.14%)
PAEL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.12%)
POWER 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
PPL 90.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.25%)
PTC 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (11.45%)
SNGP 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.59%)
TRG 163.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.43%)
UNITY 43.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-7.62%)
WTL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.55%)
BR100 5,269 Decreased By ▼ -31.1 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,386 Decreased By ▼ -303.54 (-1.1%)
KSE100 48,192 Decreased By ▼ -242.93 (-0.5%)
KSE30 19,425 Decreased By ▼ -95.58 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar hits 7-week low as Fed guidance rattles markets

  • Copper prices fell to their lowest level in two months, while oil settled 1.5% lower at $71.04 a barrel.
Reuters 18 Jun 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar weakened for a third day against its broadly stronger US counterpart on Thursday, after a hawkish shift in guidance by the US Federal Reserve startled investors.

The loonie was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2355 to the greenback, or 80.94 US cents, adding to declines on Tuesday and Wednesday. It touched its weakest level since April 28 at 1.2378.

"The Canadian dollar was hammered as the prospect of two US rate hikes erased the advantage the currency had benefited from when it was just the Bank of Canada forecasting rate increases," Rahim Madhavji, president at KnightsbridgeFX.com, said in a note.

A majority of 11 Fed officials penciled in at least two quarter-point rate increases for 2023 in a surprise move on Wednesday, boosting the US dollar to a two-month high against a basket of major currencies.

Previous guidance was for the first hike to come in 2024.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including copper and oil, which have benefited from Federal Reserve stimulus.

Copper prices fell to their lowest level in two months, while oil settled 1.5% lower at $71.04 a barrel.

The Bank of Canada is starting to see signs that the country's red hot housing market is cooling down, although a return to a normality will take time, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday.

Canadian home prices accelerated again in May from the previous month, posting the largest monthly rise in the history of the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, data showed on Thursday.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve.

The 10-year yield eased 4.8 basis points to 1.394%, erasing much of the previous day's move higher.

Canadian Dollar Rahim Madhavji KnightsbridgeFX.com

Canadian dollar hits 7-week low as Fed guidance rattles markets

Cabinet’s directive to Revenue Division: Arrest of tax filer contingent on third party report

At 1.90%, Pakistan reports lowest Covid-19 positivity ratio this year

Circular debt management: New plan to be submitted to IMF, WB

Draft National Electricity Policy 2021: Body to deliberate upon proposed policy

Tarin for promoting banking sector’s outreach

Industries: Nepra approves extension in concessional tariff till 30th

Major banks, airlines hit in global online outage

2021-22: WB projects 2pc GDP growth

Clean water supply: PM orders strategy formulation

Action against offshore assets: Panel approves proposal against time-limit restriction

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters