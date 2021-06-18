ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
ASL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.52%)
AVN 93.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.9%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.13%)
DGKC 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
EPCL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.15%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.79%)
HASCOL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.76%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.83%)
JSCL 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.43%)
LOTCHEM 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
MLCF 48.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.14%)
PAEL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.12%)
POWER 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
PPL 90.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.25%)
PTC 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (11.45%)
SNGP 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.59%)
TRG 163.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.43%)
UNITY 43.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-7.62%)
WTL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.55%)
BR100 5,269 Decreased By ▼ -31.1 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,386 Decreased By ▼ -303.54 (-1.1%)
KSE100 48,192 Decreased By ▼ -242.93 (-0.5%)
KSE30 19,425 Decreased By ▼ -95.58 (-0.49%)
Dollar surges to 2-month high on Fed rate-hike projection

  • The stronger dollar sent sterling below $1.40 to a fresh 5-week low.
Reuters 18 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: The dollar jumped on Thursday and hit a two-month high against a basket of currencies, a day after US Federal Reserve officials surprised markets by projecting a hike in interest rates and end to emergency bond-buying sooner than expected.

On Wednesday, Fed officials projected an accelerated timetable for rate increases, began talks on how to end emergency bond-buying, and said the COVID-19 pandemic was no longer a core constraint on US commerce.

A majority of 11 Fed officials penciled in at least two quarter-point rate increases for 2023, adding they would keep policy supportive for now to encourage a labor market recovery.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.53% at 91.892, its highest since mid April. On Wednesday, the dollar surged nearly 1%, its largest daily percentage gain since March 2020.

"Coming into the Fed meeting we felt there was a risk of a more hawkish outcome which could drive some USD strength if it came to happen," said Chuck Tomes, associate portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management in Boston.

"Because of that, we did put some protection on in case of that happening," he said. Still, Tomes said he sees the dollar rangebound to weaker over the longer term.

The Fed's new projection prompted some, including Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank, to abandon calls to short the dollar.

"We continue to forecast broad US Dollar weakness, driven by the currency's high valuation and a broadening global economic recovery," analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote in a note on Wednesday.

"However, more hawkish Fed expectations and the ongoing tapering debate look likely to be a headwind to Dollar shorts over the near term," said the analysts, closing their recommendation to go long the euro against the dollar.

The Australian dollar - seen as a proxy for risk appetite - was down 0.72% at 0.75545, its lowest since April 1.

Australia also had upbeat data, with job creation beating expectations in May and unemployment diving to pre-pandemic lows.

The dollar was 0.77% higher against the Norwegian crown after Norway's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged as expected, but said an increase was likely in September and steepened its trajectory of subsequent rate rises as the economy recovers from the effects of COVID-19.

The stronger dollar sent sterling below $1.40 to a fresh 5-week low.

Elsewhere, bitcoin was trading at $37,769.48, little changed on the day.

