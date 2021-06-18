ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.24%)
ASL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.52%)
AVN 93.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.9%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.21%)
DGKC 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
EPCL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.15%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
HASCOL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-8.92%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.94%)
JSCL 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.21%)
LOTCHEM 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.21%)
POWER 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.93%)
PPL 90.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.25%)
PTC 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (12.05%)
SNGP 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.59%)
TRG 163.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.45%)
UNITY 43.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-7.94%)
WTL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.81%)
BR100 5,269 Decreased By ▼ -31.1 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,386 Decreased By ▼ -303.54 (-1.1%)
KSE100 48,192 Decreased By ▼ -242.93 (-0.5%)
KSE30 19,425 Decreased By ▼ -95.58 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares rise on tech boost, Afterpay soars

  • Mining stocks slid 2% on lower copper prices and were headed for a 5.9% loss for the week, its biggest since Jan. 29.
Reuters 18 Jun 2021

Australian stocks rose on Friday, as a rally among technology firms following an upbeat performance among US peers overnight offset losses in mining shares, with heavyweight Afterpay jumping more than 7%.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.4% to 7,387 points by 0047 GMT, and eyed a fifth weekly gain in succession.

Investors pumped money into tech stocks as sentiment was lifted on Wall Street by hopes of a strong economic recovery, although a post-Fed hangover persisted.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.3% at 29,118.12 and the S&P 500 E-minis futures were up 0.1%.

The tech index gained 3% and was on track for a 6.8% gain this week.

Buy-now-pay-later major Afterpay rose about 7% to its highest in nearly seven weeks, boosting the index.

Software maker Altium added nearly 3% and was on track for its best session in a week, as it played up its strategies and goals at an investor presentation, amid expectations of higher offers after it recently rejected US peer Autodesk's buyout bid.

Denting these gains, gold stocks were the worst hit as they lost 3.3% and were headed for their biggest weekly loss since March 13, 2020, down 10.5% for the week.

Mining stocks slid 2% on lower copper prices and were headed for a 5.9% loss for the week, its biggest since Jan. 29.

The heavyweight financials lost 0.7%, after a widespread internet outage that had shut down websites of major Australian banks including the country's central bank and three of the "Big Four" banks.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index reversed losses to rise 0.2% to 12,571.1 points.

The country's major carrier Air New Zealand lost nearly 1% after it flagged losses in fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 as demand is unlikely to recover in the long-term while international borders are closed.

S&P/ASX 200 index Australian stocks Altium Afterpay jumping

Australia shares rise on tech boost, Afterpay soars

Cabinet’s directive to Revenue Division: Arrest of tax filer contingent on third party report

At 1.90%, Pakistan reports lowest Covid-19 positivity ratio this year

Circular debt management: New plan to be submitted to IMF, WB

Draft National Electricity Policy 2021: Body to deliberate upon proposed policy

Tarin for promoting banking sector’s outreach

Industries: Nepra approves extension in concessional tariff till 30th

Major banks, airlines hit in global online outage

2021-22: WB projects 2pc GDP growth

Clean water supply: PM orders strategy formulation

Action against offshore assets: Panel approves proposal against time-limit restriction

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters