Markets
China central bank to auction 5b yuan in 6-month yuan-denominated bills in HK on June 24
- The auction is aimed at improving the yuan yield curve in the financial hub
18 Jun 2021
BEIJING: China's central bank said on Friday that it will auction 5 billion yuan ($775.75 million) of six-month yuan-denominated bills in Hong Kong on June 24.
The auction is aimed at improving the yuan yield curve in the financial hub, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.
