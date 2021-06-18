ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
China central bank to auction 5b yuan in 6-month yuan-denominated bills in HK on June 24

  • The auction is aimed at improving the yuan yield curve in the financial hub
Reuters 18 Jun 2021

BEIJING: China's central bank said on Friday that it will auction 5 billion yuan ($775.75 million) of six-month yuan-denominated bills in Hong Kong on June 24.

The auction is aimed at improving the yuan yield curve in the financial hub, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.

Yuan Yen China's central bank PBOC

