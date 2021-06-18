Markets
Yellen tells Mexican counterpart G20 countries should back global minimum tax
- Yellen also affirmed the Treasury's commitment to deepen cooperation with Mexico on illicit finance
18 Jun 2021
WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with Mexican finance minister Arturo Herrera in Washington on Thursday, stressing the importance of securing support from the Group of 20 major economies for a proposed global minimum tax, the Treasury Department said in a statement.
Yellen also affirmed the Treasury's commitment to deepen cooperation with Mexico on illicit finance and to work together to address root causes of migration from northern Central America, it said.
