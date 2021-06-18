ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.24%)
ASL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.52%)
AVN 93.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.9%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.21%)
DGKC 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
EPCL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.15%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
HASCOL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-8.92%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.94%)
JSCL 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.21%)
LOTCHEM 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.21%)
POWER 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.93%)
PPL 90.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.25%)
PTC 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (12.05%)
SNGP 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.59%)
TRG 163.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.45%)
UNITY 43.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-7.94%)
WTL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.81%)
BR100 5,269 Decreased By ▼ -31.25 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,382 Decreased By ▼ -307.1 (-1.11%)
KSE100 48,198 Decreased By ▼ -236.43 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,428 Decreased By ▼ -92.78 (-0.48%)
Tokyo's key Nikkei index opens higher with eyes on BoJ

  • Toyota was down 2.33 percent at 9,992 yen.
AFP 18 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index opened higher on Friday helped by rallies in US high-tech shares, with investor focus shifting to the Bank of Japan's policy decision later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.26 percent or 75.82 points at 29,094.15 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.19 percent or 3.77 points to 1,959.80.

"Japanese shares are seen supported by gains in the Nasdaq in the US... with investors paying attention to the Bank of Japan's policy decision," senior analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

The dollar fetched 110.26 yen in early Asian trade, against 110.18 yen in New York late Thursday.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday maintained its highly accommodative monetary policy as expected, but a majority of central bank officials now believe interest rates will increase in 2023, rather than 2024.

Several policymakers projected interest rate hikes as soon as 2022.

A day later, Wall Street equity investors gravitated towards technology giants and shunned financial and energy shares, reversing a trend that has held for most of 2021.

In Tokyo, the Japanese central bank will conclude a two-day policy board meeting later in the day, which is widely expected to extend a special loan programme to financially support companies.

Japan's core consumer prices, which exclude fresh food, edged up 0.1 percent in May on-year, the first monthly rise in the past 14 months, according to data published by the internal affairs ministry before the opening bell.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Eisai climbed 8.38 percent to 12,355 yen after JP Morgan revised upwards its evaluation of the shares, while its rival Takeda Pharmaceutical was down 0.90 percent at 3,723 yen.

Toyota was down 2.33 percent at 9,992 yen.

China Yuan Yen Dollar asia stock

