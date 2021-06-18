ANL 31.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.19%)
ASL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.52%)
AVN 93.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.07%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.13%)
DGKC 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
EPCL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.15%)
FCCL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
FFBL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
HASCOL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-8.6%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.94%)
JSCL 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 43.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
KEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.21%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
PAEL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.21%)
POWER 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.93%)
PPL 90.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.25%)
PTC 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (12.05%)
SNGP 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.59%)
TRG 163.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.45%)
UNITY 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.81 (-8.09%)
WTL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.81%)
BR100 5,267 Decreased By ▼ -33.38 (-0.63%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By ▼ -309.38 (-1.12%)
KSE100 48,200 Decreased By ▼ -234.76 (-0.48%)
KSE30 19,428 Decreased By ▼ -92.18 (-0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

At 1.90%, Pakistan reports lowest Covid-19 positivity ratio this year

  • Detects 1,043 cases in 24 hours
Aisha Mahmood Updated 18 Jun 2021

The positivity ratio of Covid-19 in Pakistan has dropped to 1.9% on June 17, the lowest level this year, as lockdown restrictions continue to take effect.

This is the first time that the positivity ratio has been recorded below 2% this year. As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, Pakistan witnessed a day-on-day decline in the coronavirus positivity ratio, from 3.01% on June 16 to 1.90% on June 17.

During the last 24 hours, 54,647 tests were conducted across the country, out of which 1,043 came out positive. So far, 14,026,336 tests have been conducted in Pakistan out of which 946,227 have come out Covid-19 positive. Since the start of the third wave of the pandemic in March, the country has been witnessing a steady decline in the cases for the last few weeks.

Karachi, Lahore vaccination centres face Covid jab shortage

As many as 39 people died from the novel virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 21,913. With the recovery of 1,410 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the country has reached 888,505.

So far, Pakistan has vaccinated more than 12 million of its people against the novel virus. It intends to inoculate 70 million people by the end of this year. However, several vaccination centres in the country faced a shortage of the Covid-19 doses earlier this week, causing many to return unvaccinated. Due to a shortage in the vaccines, health officials only administered those coming for the second dose.

Although Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan assured that around two million doses were available in the country, the country has decided to import 27.5 million doses. These include 23 million doses of the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm, 2.5 million doses of Sinovac, and two million doses of CanSinoBio.

Meanwhile, coronavirus-related deaths worldwide passed 4 million on Thursday, Reuters reported. Over 177 million have been infected globally.

Coronavirus Pakistan Positivity Ratio deathtoll lowest ratio

At 1.90%, Pakistan reports lowest Covid-19 positivity ratio this year

Cabinet’s directive to Revenue Division: Arrest of tax filer contingent on third party report

Circular debt management: New plan to be submitted to IMF, WB

Draft National Electricity Policy 2021: Body to deliberate upon proposed policy

Tarin for promoting banking sector’s outreach

Industries: Nepra approves extension in concessional tariff till 30th

Major banks, airlines hit in global online outage

2021-22: WB projects 2pc GDP growth

Clean water supply: PM orders strategy formulation

Action against offshore assets: Panel approves proposal against time-limit restriction

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters