ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM says officers posted purely on merit in Punjab

Recorder Report 18 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that officers are posted purely on merit while police and administrative officials have been made totally independent, to perform official duties. “The past rulers weakened the departments through nepotism and culture of recommendations,” he said, adding: “There is no pressure on officers in the performance of their duties, as the PTI has freed the departments from political pressure and intervention; the officers are performing their duties according to rules while the supremacy of merit and transparency has been ensured at every level.”

The CM said vilification is the ingrained culture of PML-N’s leaders, having no resemblance with the centuries-old societal traditions of the province of Punjab. In a statement, the CM strongly reprobated Rohail Asghar, PML-N MNA over his statement and said he should be ashamed of terming name-calling a colloquial tradition. Is the opposition educating the youth about giving someone a mouthful, he regretted and said the perversity of the opposition leaders has rattled everyone.

The CM further said the Punjab government has catered to the needs of every sector in the budget 2021-22 and sufficient funds have been allocated for the development of the social sector.

“A 110 percent increase has been made in the social sector’s allocations. An 87 percent increase has been made for infrastructural development, as Rs 145.40 billion are reserved for it. Similarly, Rs 91.41 billion are given to special programs while enhancing a 92 percent increase. A 234 percent rise has also been made for the production sector, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Punjab government PMLN opposition leaders Rohail Asghar

CM says officers posted purely on merit in Punjab

Cabinet’s directive to Revenue Division: Arrest of tax filer contingent on third party report

Circular debt management: New plan to be submitted to IMF, WB

Major banks, airlines hit in global online outage

Draft National Electricity Policy 2021: Body to deliberate upon proposed policy

Tarin for promoting banking sector’s outreach

Industries: Nepra approves extension in concessional tariff till 30th

2021-22: WB projects 2pc GDP growth

Clean water supply: PM orders strategy formulation

Action against offshore assets: Panel approves proposal against time-limit restriction

Export of pharmaceutical products: Duty drawback increased

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.