ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Sanitizers and our MPs

Anjum Ibrahim 18 Jun 2021

“I would like to know if sanitizers are provided to our parliamentarians at the tax payers’ expense or they buy it from their own money.”

“It’s a very small expense and…”

“Just answer the question.”

“Even if the parliamentarian brought his own sanitizer he gets paid a daily allowance at the taxpayers’ expense for attending the parliamentary session and I propose that no one gets paid for the three days of mayhem…”

“Not happening as the deciders are the parliamentarians.”

“Can’t the Speaker decide this?”

“The Prime Minister has no time today I hear – he is very busy…”

“I didn’t say the Prime Minister, I said the Speaker.”

“The Speaker has to clear it with the Prime Minister, and the Prime Minister likes to balance out – three PML-N and three PTI parliamentarians barred for using abusive language and hurling books…”

“So let him consult.”

“PTI and coalition are in government so they have more parliamentarians and the fifty-fifty principle cannot apply.”

“Oh dear, so what can the Speaker do?”

“He can have all the sanitizers placed on desks of parliamentarians removed.”

“And if they bring their own sanitizer bottles?”

“Then as the most philosophical minded of them all…”

“Don’t be sarcastic. I reckon though for The Khan’s philosophical mantra of Madinah ki Riayast hasn’t caught on because of the dratted inflation and food inflation at that it will eventually catch on and…”

“I wasn’t referring to The Khan, I was referring to the much more vocal philosopher Sheikh Rashid…”

“You after his job?”

“No, anyway the most philosophical minded of The Khan team member would say to you tain tain fish…and don’t ask me to translate tain tain and fish here has nothing to do with fish in water…”

“I give up.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PMLN taxpayers sanitizer PTI parliamentarians

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Sanitizers and our MPs

Cabinet’s directive to Revenue Division: Arrest of tax filer contingent on third party report

Circular debt management: New plan to be submitted to IMF, WB

Major banks, airlines hit in global online outage

Draft National Electricity Policy 2021: Body to deliberate upon proposed policy

Tarin for promoting banking sector’s outreach

Industries: Nepra approves extension in concessional tariff till 30th

2021-22: WB projects 2pc GDP growth

Clean water supply: PM orders strategy formulation

Action against offshore assets: Panel approves proposal against time-limit restriction

Export of pharmaceutical products: Duty drawback increased

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.