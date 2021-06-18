ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PCDMA calls to rectify anomalies in federal budget

Recorder Report 18 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association on Thursday called for immediate rectification of anomalies in the Federal Budget 2021-22 in due consultation with the PCDMA and other major trade bodies of the country.

Addressing a meeting, Ex Vice Chairman of PCDMA Arshad Usman said that the budget would discourage economic growth if the anomalies are not rectified. President of Punjab Dyes & Chemicals Merchants Association (Lahore Chapter) and Ex Senior Vice President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Khawaja Khawar Rashid and the stakeholders also expressed their views.

Ex Chairman PCDMA said that one sector that is being ignored in this budget is the industrial raw material importers. This sector is not getting any finance from the bank. He said that rather they finance the industry and supply raw material to the industry on an easy payment basis and help in solving the financial crunch.

He said that they import raw material and help in export and domestic industrial growth, unlike the import of finished products which is burden on foreign exchange.

Arshad Usman stated that SMEs, as defines only MANUFACTURERS in clause 59A, may also add in industrial raw material importers. He said that there should be parameters for 3-4% audit selection by the board. The existing audit notices may be withdrawn to make the selection of audit as per parameters.

He said that placement of invoices in FCL is unpractical and is beyond the jurisdiction of any customs act as shippers in a foreign country does not come under their jurisdictions. This has also clarified by FTO in the past. For example, If the importer mention placement of invoice n PL in LC or Bank contract, his compliance is done, but the shipper abroad does not comply we cannot force them to do so.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

budget PCDMA Arshad Usman Khawaja Khawar Rashid

PCDMA calls to rectify anomalies in federal budget

Cabinet’s directive to Revenue Division: Arrest of tax filer contingent on third party report

Circular debt management: New plan to be submitted to IMF, WB

Major banks, airlines hit in global online outage

Draft National Electricity Policy 2021: Body to deliberate upon proposed policy

Tarin for promoting banking sector’s outreach

Industries: Nepra approves extension in concessional tariff till 30th

2021-22: WB projects 2pc GDP growth

Clean water supply: PM orders strategy formulation

Action against offshore assets: Panel approves proposal against time-limit restriction

Export of pharmaceutical products: Duty drawback increased

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.