Revival of Karachi Circular Railway: SC asks Sindh govt to complete process of PC-1 approval

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) has ordered Sindh government to complete the process of approval of PC-1, signing of contract and issuing of work order in one month for revival of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) expeditiously.

A three-member bench of the SC, headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Gulzar Ahmed, also directed the government for provision of all requisite resources.

According to a written order of the SC bench on Thursday, the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) informed the court that the feasibility report which had been duly approved by the Pakistan Railways (PR) was submitted to the Sindh government.

However, neither the PC-I has been approved nor has any contract been signed or

work order issued, the FWO’s representative told the court.

Further, no funds have been released for the purpose of commencement of work on the project that would entail construction of underpasses and overhead bridges as per the orders of this court.

The advocate-general of Sindh submitted that the FWO in consultation with the PR changed the scope and tenor of the project and submitted a feasibility report

which required certain portions of the route of the KCR to be elevated and

certain branch lines connected with the main line.

He maintained that the Sindh government was required to finance the project which would go much beyond the financial commitment made by the Sindh government before this court.

The order stated that the commander of the FWO contested the advocate-general and submitted that pursuant to the orders passed by the court, the FWO had conducted a survey of the route of the KCR along with experts and consultants, and it had been found that in certain areas it was not possible to construct underpasses and overhead bridges, and the most feasible way to operate railways in such areas was to elevate the railway line in order to cause minimum obstruction to the traffic.

He further submitted that the overall cost of the project remained the same with the added advantage of causing minimum obstruction to traffic and displacement of citizens.

The court asked the chairman of PR if the design proposed by the FWO and its consultants had technically been examined by the experts of the railways.

At which the chairman stated that the design was submitted to PR, which was examined by its technical experts, who found it to be compliant with all the engineering and technical requirements which would result in smooth operation of the KCR for the entire length of the project.

He submitted that there was no additional financial commitment required from the government of Sindh other than that which was earlier committed by it for the project.

The court, after hearing the advocate-general, the chairman of PR and the commander of the FWO, observed that the revised design is feasible, technically sound and acceptable to all concerned and would result in successful and smooth operation of the KCR for the entire length of the route.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021