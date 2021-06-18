Pak envoy presents credentials to Bahrain King

KARACHI: During a graceful ceremony held at the Al-Sakhir Palace, Manama on 16 June 2021, Muhammad Ayub, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan presented his Letter of Credence to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain. In a meeting with King Hamad after the ceremony, the Ambassador conveyed best wishes from President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan which were warmly reciprocated. King Hamad and the Ambassador expressed their satisfaction over the existing close and cordial relations between Pakistan and Bahrain while looking forward to further deepening bilateral relations in all spheres, particularly trade and investment.

Pakistan and the Kingdom of Bahrain enjoy strong fraternal ties. Both countries share perspectives on international and regional issues and work closely in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations. A large Pakistani diaspora continues to play an important role in the economic development of the Kingdom of Bahrain.—PR

