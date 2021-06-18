FBR, KP govt sign MoU

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Higher Education, Archives and Libraries Department, Government of KPK signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in line with the vision of the Prime Minister for promoting taxation culture in the country.

The ceremony was observed by Special Assistant to Chief Minister KPK on Higher Education and Information Kamran Khan Bangash, Chief FATE FBR, Tehmina Aamer, Secretary Higher Education, Archives and Libraries Dawood Khan, Secretary FATE FBR Alam Zaib Khan and Secretary PR FBR Adnan Akram Bajwa. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Provincial Secretary, Higher Education, Archives and Libraries Department, Government of KPK Dawood Khan and Chief FATE, FBR Tehmina Aamer.

The MoU is aimed at promoting tax culture and tax awareness in all educational institutes under the Higher Education, Archives and Libraries Department, Government of KPK.

It shall serve to foster positive taxation culture and awareness among students and teachers through different sets of activities, skills and experiential learning for making them responsible citizens.

The training sessions will inculcate among students the significance of paying taxes and how to act the role of identifying tax evasion and reporting to the concerned tax authorities.

The FBR will educate and train students and teachers through taxation syllabus, training sessions and seminars. According to signed MoU, the Higher Education, Archives and Libraries Department, Government of KPK will provide access to the FBR for conduct of training and awareness activities in maximum provincial government educational institutes.

This MoU will be applicable for three years.

On the occasion, Special Assistant to Chief Minister KPK on Higher Education and Information Kamran Khan Bangash thanked the FBR for introducing this idea of promoting tax culture among youth of the country.

He expressed that the training sessions would enlighten the students about the necessity of tax payment, which would make them tax compliant citizens.

The FBR has decided to launch countrywide awareness sessions through seminars and training sessions to promote tax culture, which will help to increase the number of taxpayers and revenue for the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021