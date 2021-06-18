Japanese shares lower

TOKYO: Japanese shares closed lower on Thursday as investors sold off technology and drug stocks following Wall Street’s weak finish after the US Federal Reserve signalled rate hikes earlier than expected, while the financial sector shined as US Treasury yields gained.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.93% lower at 29,018.33, while the broader Topix fell 0.62% to 1,963.57.

Tech start-up investor SoftBank Group, down 1.4%, was the biggest drag on the Nikkei, followed by medical platform service firm M3, which fell 3.61%. Sony Group pressured the Topix by losing 2.34%.

Insurers and banks advanced, with T&D Holdings gaining 3.11%, making it the biggest gainer on the Nikkei. Dai-ichi Life Holdings rose 2.54%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 1.18% and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group gained 0.84%.

Toshiba, which is facing corporate governance crisis, added 1.26% after the Wall Street Journal reported its chairman said he may step down after revamping its board and appointing a new CEO.