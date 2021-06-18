ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

THE RUPEE: PKR up

BR Research 18 Jun 2021

KARACHI: On Thursday, PKR went up against USD in both interbank and open markets while also going up against other major currencies in open market. In global currency markets, dollar rose to its highest level in two months at the time of writing of this report in the wake of Federal Reserve bringing forward its projections for raising interest rates and subsequently leading to increased yields of US Treasury bills in stock markets.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 20 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 156.70 and 156.80 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 20 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates as well closing at 156.90 and 157.40 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 1.50 rupees for both buying and selling closing at 187.50 and 189 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 42.55 and 42.70 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.60 and 41.75 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 156.90
Open Offer     Rs 157.40
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Thursday.

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 156.70
Offer Rate     Rs 156.80
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback in the open currency market on Thursday.

Following lack of buying spree in the market, the greenback remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and closed for buying and selling at Rs 156.80 and Rs 157.30 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 156.90 and Rs 158.00 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Besides, the rupee showed strength as it recovered its previous losses versus the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound’s buying and selling rates declined from Wednesday’s closing of Rs 220.20 and Rs 221.80 to Rs 218.50 and Rs 220.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The dollar opened atRs157.70(buying) and Rs 157.80(selling) against last rate of Rs157.60(buying) and Rs 157.70(selling).

It closed at Rs157.70(buying) and Rs 157.80(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

THE RUPEE usd to pkr today dollar rate today dollar exchange rate pakistan

THE RUPEE: PKR up

Cabinet’s directive to Revenue Division: Arrest of tax filer contingent on third party report

Circular debt management: New plan to be submitted to IMF, WB

Major banks, airlines hit in global online outage

Draft National Electricity Policy 2021: Body to deliberate upon proposed policy

Tarin for promoting banking sector’s outreach

Industries: Nepra approves extension in concessional tariff till 30th

2021-22: WB projects 2pc GDP growth

Clean water supply: PM orders strategy formulation

Action against offshore assets: Panel approves proposal against time-limit restriction

Export of pharmaceutical products: Duty drawback increased

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.