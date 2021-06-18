THE RUPEE: PKR up

KARACHI: On Thursday, PKR went up against USD in both interbank and open markets while also going up against other major currencies in open market. In global currency markets, dollar rose to its highest level in two months at the time of writing of this report in the wake of Federal Reserve bringing forward its projections for raising interest rates and subsequently leading to increased yields of US Treasury bills in stock markets.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 20 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 156.70 and 156.80 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 20 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates as well closing at 156.90 and 157.40 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 1.50 rupees for both buying and selling closing at 187.50 and 189 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 42.55 and 42.70 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.60 and 41.75 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 156.90 Open Offer Rs 157.40 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Thursday.

======================== Bid Rate Rs 156.70 Offer Rate Rs 156.80 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback in the open currency market on Thursday.

Following lack of buying spree in the market, the greenback remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and closed for buying and selling at Rs 156.80 and Rs 157.30 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 156.90 and Rs 158.00 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Besides, the rupee showed strength as it recovered its previous losses versus the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound’s buying and selling rates declined from Wednesday’s closing of Rs 220.20 and Rs 221.80 to Rs 218.50 and Rs 220.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The dollar opened atRs157.70(buying) and Rs 157.80(selling) against last rate of Rs157.60(buying) and Rs 157.70(selling).

It closed at Rs157.70(buying) and Rs 157.80(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021