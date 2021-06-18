KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (June 17, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 1,271,217,230 677,621,114 23,407,533,549 12,798,087,432 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,371,232,438 (1,227,951,255) 143,281,182 Local Individuals 18,399,225,756 (18,656,879,885) (257,654,129) Local Corporates 7,519,800,007 (7,405,427,061) 114,372,947 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021