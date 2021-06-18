Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
18 Jun 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (June 17, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
1,271,217,230 677,621,114 23,407,533,549 12,798,087,432
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,371,232,438 (1,227,951,255) 143,281,182
Local Individuals 18,399,225,756 (18,656,879,885) (257,654,129)
Local Corporates 7,519,800,007 (7,405,427,061) 114,372,947
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.