Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 17, 2021). ==================================== BR...
18 Jun 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 17, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,258.36
High: 5,307.89
Low: 5,258.36
Net Change: (-) 42.9
Volume ('000): 995,510
Value ('000): 16,210,662
Makt Cap 1,463,813,439,726
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,680.50
NET CH. (-) 34.51
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,354.21
NET CH. (-) 39.17
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,779.58
NET CH. (-) 90.93
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,176.39
NET CH. (-) 15.14
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,400.60
NET CH. (-) 20.45
------------------------------------
As on: 17-June-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.