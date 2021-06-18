KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 17, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,258.36 High: 5,307.89 Low: 5,258.36 Net Change: (-) 42.9 Volume ('000): 995,510 Value ('000): 16,210,662 Makt Cap 1,463,813,439,726 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,680.50 NET CH. (-) 34.51 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,354.21 NET CH. (-) 39.17 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,779.58 NET CH. (-) 90.93 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,176.39 NET CH. (-) 15.14 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,400.60 NET CH. (-) 20.45 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-June-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021