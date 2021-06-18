LIBOR calculating interest on US dollar

ANL
31.79
Decreased By
▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC
19.73
Increased By
▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL
26.40
Decreased By
▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN
92.00
Increased By
▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP
8.36
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO
12.79
Decreased By
▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC
127.10
Decreased By
▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL
48.76
Decreased By
▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL
24.06
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL
26.30
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL
17.80
Increased By
▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL
12.33
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC
81.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL
8.76
Increased By
▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL
24.33
Increased By
▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO
43.25
Decreased By
▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL
4.51
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM
15.80
Decreased By
▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF
48.65
Increased By
▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL
35.80
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL
11.21
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER
10.36
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL
91.15
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL
25.65
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC
13.01
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK
1.66
Increased By
▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP
48.35
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG
165.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY
47.10
Decreased By
▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL
3.92
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
