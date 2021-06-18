Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Thursday (June 17, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 17.06.2021 VALUE 17.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1253% PA 0.6248% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.0974% PA 0.6526% PA For 12 months -0.0168% PA 0.8583% PA For 2 Years 0.0168% PA 1.3583% PA For 3 Years 0.0168% PA 1.6083% PA For 4 years 0.0168% PA 1.8583% PA For 5 years 0.0168% PA 1.9833% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 17.06.2021 VALUE 17.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months 0.1688% PA 0.5813% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1426% PA 0.6074% PA For 12 Months 0.0833% PA 0.7918% PA For 2 Years 0.0833% PA 1.2918% PA For 3 Years 0.0833% PA 1.5418% PA For 4 years 0.0833% PA 1.7918% PA For 5 years 0.0833% PA 1.9168% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 17.06.2021 VALUE 17.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.2981% PA 1.0481% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2806% PA 1.0306% PA For 12 Months 0.2416% PA 1.1166% PA For 2 Years 0.2416% PA 1.6166% PA For 3 Years 0.2416% PA 1.8666% PA For 4 years 0.2416% PA 2.1166% PA For 5 years 0.2416% PA 2.2416% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 17.06.2021 VALUE 17.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1547% PA 0.5953% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1865% PA 0.5635% PA For 12 Months -0.2022% PA 0.6728% PA For 2 Years -0.2022% PA 1.1728% PA For 3 Years -0.2022% PA 1.4228% PA For 4 Years -0.2022% PA 1.6728% PA For 5 years -0.2022% PA 1.7978% PA ========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021