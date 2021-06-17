COVID-19 claims 14 more patients, infects 605 others

KARACHI: As many as 14 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,306 and 605 new cases emerged when 14,221 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He added that 14 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,306 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 14,221 samples were tested which detected 605 cases that constituted 4.3 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,340,433 tests have been conducted against which 330,535 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.4 percent or 305,419 patients have recovered, including 722 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,810 patients were under treatment, of them 19,263 were in home isolation, 27 at isolation centers and 630 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 576 patients were stated to be critical, including 44 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 605 new cases, 380 have been detected from Karachi, including 110 from East, 97 Central, 78 South, 41 Korangi, 36 Malir and 18 West. Hyderabad has 23, Jamshoro 21, Mirpurkhas and Sujawal 17 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 14, Tando Allahyar 13, Shaheed Benazirabad 11, Dadu 10, Badin, Jacobabad, Sanghar, Larkana and Tharparkr nine each, Qamber, NausheroFeroze and Thatta eight each, Kashmore seven, Matiari six, Ghotki and Umerkot three each, Sukkur two and Khairpur one .

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.