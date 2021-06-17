ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 14 more patients, infects 605 others

  • The CM said that currently 19,810 patients were under treatment, of them 19,263 were in home isolation, 27 at isolation centers and 630 at different hospitals.
APP 17 Jun 2021

KARACHI: As many as 14 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,306 and 605 new cases emerged when 14,221 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He added that 14 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,306 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 14,221 samples were tested which detected 605 cases that constituted 4.3 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,340,433 tests have been conducted against which 330,535 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.4 percent or 305,419 patients have recovered, including 722 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,810 patients were under treatment, of them 19,263 were in home isolation, 27 at isolation centers and 630 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 576 patients were stated to be critical, including 44 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 605 new cases, 380 have been detected from Karachi, including 110 from East, 97 Central, 78 South, 41 Korangi, 36 Malir and 18 West. Hyderabad has 23, Jamshoro 21, Mirpurkhas and Sujawal 17 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 14, Tando Allahyar 13, Shaheed Benazirabad 11, Dadu 10, Badin, Jacobabad, Sanghar, Larkana and Tharparkr nine each, Qamber, NausheroFeroze and Thatta eight each, Kashmore seven, Matiari six, Ghotki and Umerkot three each, Sukkur two and Khairpur one .

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Syed Murad Ali Shah coronavirus infections Coronavirus deaths COVID SOPS

COVID-19 claims 14 more patients, infects 605 others

Pakistan warns India any further step on IIOJK can imperil region’s peace

PM Khan directs early completion of election reforms for overseas Pakistanis' inclusion

4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Islamabad, parts of K-P

Increased spending on health, education: Govt to seek fiscal space from IMF

Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers

KSE-100 declines for third successive session as euphoria subsides

Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers decision

Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in Pakistan's investment procedures

Strategic reserves: Import of 3mn tons of wheat approved

Parts of Sindh receive first monsoon rain

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters