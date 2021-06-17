ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
India's Kohli says one-off WTC final against New Zealand cannot decide world's best team

  • New Zealand and India are the top two teams in the Test rankings but Kohli said that a one-off game would not give a definitive answer as to who was the best.
AFP 17 Jun 2021

SOUTHAMPTON: Virat Kohli has cast doubt over whether the winners of the inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand can truly be considered the top international side, on the eve of the match in Southampton.

A two-year process designed to crown a Test champion and give fresh impetus to the oldest international format culminates in a five-day match starting on Friday and worth $1.6 million to the winning side.

New Zealand and India are the top two teams in the Test rankings but Kohli said on Thursday that a one-off game would not give a definitive answer as to who was the best.

"If you're talking about Test cricket and deciding who is the best team in the world on one game over a period of five days, that is not the reality of the truth," he said.

"It is not going to reflect anything for people who really understand the game and who know exactly what has gone on over the last four or five years and how the teams have fared."

The India captain and star batsman added: "If you win this game, cricket does not stop for us. If you lose this game, cricket does not stop for us. Our processes and mindset is what matters most to us.

"We are striving for excellence every day.

"We step onto the field every Test match wanting to win and that is the most you can ask of your players -- to stand up in tough situations and keep proving that you belong here and you take a lot of pride in playing for India. We are excited to take the field."

Virat Kohli New Zealand World Test Championship WTC final

