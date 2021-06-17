ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

West Indies recall Bravo, Gabriel for second Test against South Africa

  • "With Bravo, we have someone who is an experienced batsman and gives us a quality batting option."
AFP 17 Jun 2021

GROS-ISLET: West Indies selectors responded to the embarrasment of a dismal innings defeat in the first Test by recalling fast bowler Shannon Gabriel and left-handed batsman Darren Bravo for the second Test against South Africa which starts at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground on Friday.

Neither featured in the opener in St Lucia which South Africa won by an innings and and 63 runs just before lunch on the third day of the first Test.

Nkrumah Bonner was unavailable for selection due to concussion protocol. He was substituted during the first Test after being struck on the helmet by Kagiso Rabada during the first innings.

"Shannon Gabriel has been declared fully fit and as someone who was the spearhead of the attack before, he has returned to the 13-man squad," said lead selector Roger Harper when announcing the line-up on Thursday.

"With Bravo, we have someone who is an experienced batsman and gives us a quality batting option."

Bravo averages over 36 in his 56-Test career and will be expected to provide some backhbone to a supine batting line-up which followed for 97 and 167 in the first Test.

"The team now has to play to the standard we know we're capable of," said Harper.

"We didn't bat anywhere near to our potential in the first Test and we have to improve with the bat in this upcoming match."

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-capt), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

South Africa West Indies Darren Bravo Shannon Gabriel

West Indies recall Bravo, Gabriel for second Test against South Africa

Pakistan warns India any further step on IIOJK can imperil region’s peace

PM Khan directs early completion of election reforms for overseas Pakistanis' inclusion

4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Islamabad, parts of K-P

Increased spending on health, education: Govt to seek fiscal space from IMF

Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers

KSE-100 declines for third successive session as euphoria subsides

Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers decision

Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in Pakistan's investment procedures

Strategic reserves: Import of 3mn tons of wheat approved

Parts of Sindh receive first monsoon rain

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters