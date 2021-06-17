ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Islamabad, parts of K-P

  • Earthquake struck 25 kilometers southeast of Mingora in K-P, and had a depth of 20km
BR Web Desk 17 Jun 2021

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted Islamabad and some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday evening, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

Though it sent a wave of fear among people, no loss to property or casualty has been reported so far from any area.

The earthquake struck 25 kilometers southeast of Mingora in K-P, and had a depth of 20km, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

In February, an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted northern areas of Pakistan, including the federal capital and several cities in Punjab and K-P.

Last year, an earthquake of 5.7 magnitudes was recorded in several areas of K-P. Prior to that, another quake of 6.4 magnitudes had struck the country’s northern areas as well as Afghanistan.

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly

KP Islamabad Pakistan earthquake Afghanistan earthquake

4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Islamabad, parts of K-P

Pakistan warns India any further step on IIOJK can imperil region’s peace

PM Khan directs early completion of election reforms for overseas Pakistanis' inclusion

Increased spending on health, education: Govt to seek fiscal space from IMF

Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers

KSE-100 declines for third successive session as euphoria subsides

Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers decision

Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in Pakistan's investment procedures

Strategic reserves: Import of 3mn tons of wheat approved

Parts of Sindh receive first monsoon rain

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters