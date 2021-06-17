4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Islamabad, parts of K-P

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted Islamabad and some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday evening, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

Though it sent a wave of fear among people, no loss to property or casualty has been reported so far from any area.

The earthquake struck 25 kilometers southeast of Mingora in K-P, and had a depth of 20km, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

In February, an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted northern areas of Pakistan, including the federal capital and several cities in Punjab and K-P.

Last year, an earthquake of 5.7 magnitudes was recorded in several areas of K-P. Prior to that, another quake of 6.4 magnitudes had struck the country’s northern areas as well as Afghanistan.

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly