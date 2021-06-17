PTI govt's budget is fake, Shehbaz tells NA session

(Karachi) Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has termed the budget for fiscal year 2021-22 by the PTI government as fake, saying 20 million people have been pushed below the poverty line due to negligence of the rulers.

The PML-N president was able to deliver his budget speech after three previous sessions of the House were adjourned due to ruckus by both treasury as well as opposition members.

Hunger, inflation on rise

Criticising the PTI government, Shehbaz said that in the last three years, several taxes have been imposed on the poor resulting in hunger. He added that there is hopelessness in the country due to previous budgets and the current budget would further increase inflation and the poor would suffer more.

He stated that 20 million people have fallen below the poverty line in the last three years while the income of the people has been reduced by 20 percent. "People are asking where are the 10.5 million jobs promised by the PTI. As a result of these fake budgets, 5 million people have lost their jobs."

Shehbaz maintained that 15 percent unemployment and16 percent inflation shows a grim situation of the country. "They say we will create Naya Pakistan. It is obvious that the old Pakistan was better when the country was somehow made to progress," he said.

"There are unprecedented differences between the provinces. If the government only develops Punjab and leaves out the rest of the provinces, then this is not development," the opposition leader said. "If only Punjab progresses and the rest of Pakistan does not, then it is not progress," he emphasised.

Revenge from opposition

He highlighted that the government has devoted all its energy to take revenge from the opposition instead of accountability. "The Opposition has been subjected to the worst kind of revenge," he remarked.

He lamented that PPP's Khurshid Shah, his son, and PML-N's Khawaja Asif remain behind bars to date.

Shehbaz said that nobody is against accountability but it should be done fairly and fairness should be the benchmark for it.

Covid pandemic

Shehbaz also criticised the PTI government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, saying the entire opposition termed Covid as a national emergency. He said the government and opposition would tackle the situation after setting aside the differences.

The Rs1.2 trillion package to deal with the coronavirus that was announced by the government also fell victim to incompetence and negligence, the PML-N leader said.

Break begging bowl

The PML-N leader said the per capita debt in Pakistan has risen to 0.14m, adding that "every last hair of our coming generations is mortgaged."

"Can any nation remain alive like this — with an atomic bomb on the one hand and a begging bowl on the other?" he asked.

Shehbaz stressed that the country would have to generate resources, saying, "If we want to end dictation, then we will have to break the begging bowl."

He questioned what the government had done to increase exports in the last three years. "The rupee has fallen 35 percent against the dollar. When the value dropped, imports became expensive. Our exports could not increase since 2018. The PTI government could not increase exports in three years."

He claimed that the government had increased the fiscal deficit by Rs10tr in the last years. "What did they do in three years? Did they build any hospital or university or technical institute or LNG storage?"

He added that people would "laugh" if he gave them examples of how the PTI government has set up signboards and ended projects started in the PML-N's tenure.

The opposition leader said Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin claims the country's economy is boosting, but despite that, wheat prices went up from Rs35 to Rs70.

Shahbaz said 1.1 million tonnes of sugar were exported with the prime minister's approval, and a subsidy worth billions of rupees was given on it.