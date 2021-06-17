ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Govt increases rate of return on saving schemes

  • Increase has been implemented from Thursday
Ali Ahmed 17 Jun 2021

The federal government has increased the rate of return on national savings schemes.

The rate of return on 10-year Defense Savings Certificates has been increased from 9.29 percent to 9.37 percent, read a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance. The rate of return on Regular Income Savings Certificates has been increased from 8.64 percent to 8.76 percent.

The notification added that the rate of return on 6-month short-term savings certificates has been increased from 7.14 percent to 7.20 percent, while the rate of return on special savings certificates will remain the same.

In addition, interest rates will be maintained on Behbood Saving Certificates, Pensioners Benefit Account, Shuhada Family Welfare Account at 11.04 percent and savings accounts.

As per the notification, the increase in interest rate has been implemented from Thursday.

Behbood Savings Certificates Defense Saving Certificates National Saving Schemes

Govt increases rate of return on saving schemes

Increased spending on health, education: Govt to seek fiscal space from IMF

Strategic reserves: Import of 3mn tons of wheat approved

Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers decision

Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in Pakistan's investment procedures

Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers

Fed signals rate hikes for 2023

Parts of Sindh receive first monsoon rain

NA approves Cos (Amend) Bill, 2021

Azhar to sort out matters relating to KE

Nepra chief attracts criticism

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters