ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares close lower after Fed signals policy tightening

  • Energy stocks lost 1.9% as oil prices fell against a stronger greenback.
Reuters 17 Jun 2021

Australian shares closed lower on Thursday, with mining and energy stocks leading the declines, as the US Federal Reserve signalled that it was considering changes to its dovish policy earlier than expected.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.37% lower at 7,359.0.

Wall Street and Asian equities dropped after the Fed forecasts, or dot plots, showed 13 of the 18 person policy board seeing rates rising in 2023 versus only six previously, while seven tipped a first move in 2022.

Meanwhile, Australian job creations comfortably beat expectations in May as unemployment dived to pre-pandemic lows, testing the domestic central bank's commitment to continued stimulus.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe in a speech acknowledged that the economy had picked up faster than expected but said it was still recovering, and would need continued stimulus for some time.

"Our view is that the (Reserve) Bank could announce LSAP (Large Scale Asset Purchase) worth up to A$100 billion, which would be a flexible program that allows the Bank to alter purchases without the adverse signalling impact of a hard taper announcement," Citi Research said in a note to clients.

Mining stocks fell 2%, with gold stocks dropping more than 4%, as metal prices weakened overnight, although prices recuperated slightly later.

Global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto lost 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

Energy stocks lost 1.9% as oil prices fell against a stronger greenback.

Financials rose, with the so called "big four" banks gaining between 0.6% and 1.5%.

Broadcaster Seven West Media jumped more than 26% after forecasting a 97% jump in adjusted earnings for fiscal 2021, as its advertising revenue strengthened.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 12,541.2 as the country posted a faster-than-expected first-quarter economic growth data, prompting fears of policy tightening.

S&P/ASX 200 index Asian equities WallStreet Australian job creations Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe

Australian shares close lower after Fed signals policy tightening

Increased spending on health, education: Govt to seek fiscal space from IMF

Strategic reserves: Import of 3mn tons of wheat approved

Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers decision

Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in Pakistan's investment procedures

Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers

Fed signals rate hikes for 2023

Parts of Sindh receive first monsoon rain

NA approves Cos (Amend) Bill, 2021

Azhar to sort out matters relating to KE

Nepra chief attracts criticism

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters