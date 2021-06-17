Markets
ECB's Lane says early to discuss end of emergency bond buys: Bloomberg TV
- The ECB last week decided to maintain an elevated level of bond buys but kept its formulation ambiguous enough to allow for some fluctuation.
FRANKFURT: It is still premature and unnecessary to discuss the end of the European Central Bank's emergency bond purchases, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday, adding a lot of data is still missing before an important policy meeting in September.
Speaking on Bloomberg TV, Lane also said that the ECB does not have a fixed-volume approach to purchases under its 1.85 trillion euro Pandemic Emergency Purchased Programme.
ECB's Lane says early to discuss end of emergency bond buys: Bloomberg TV
