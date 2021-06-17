ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ECB's Lane says early to discuss end of emergency bond buys: Bloomberg TV

  • The ECB last week decided to maintain an elevated level of bond buys but kept its formulation ambiguous enough to allow for some fluctuation.
Reuters 17 Jun 2021

FRANKFURT: It is still premature and unnecessary to discuss the end of the European Central Bank's emergency bond purchases, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday, adding a lot of data is still missing before an important policy meeting in September.

Speaking on Bloomberg TV, Lane also said that the ECB does not have a fixed-volume approach to purchases under its 1.85 trillion euro Pandemic Emergency Purchased Programme.

The ECB last week decided to maintain an elevated level of bond buys but kept its formulation ambiguous enough to allow for some fluctuation.

ECB European Central Bank Bloomberg TV Pandemic Emergency Purchased Programme

