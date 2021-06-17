Business & Finance
European new car sales rise 74% y/y in May
- New passenger car registrations rose by 73.7% year-on-year to 1,083,795 vehicles in the European Union.
17 Jun 2021
BERLIN: European car registrations surged in May, rising for the third month in row, industry data showed on Thursday, as sales continued to recover from the low level reported last year when sales dropped across Europe due to coronavirus restrictions.
New passenger car registrations rose by 73.7% year-on-year to 1,083,795 vehicles in the European Union, Britain and the countries of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) showed.
Increased spending on health, education: Govt to seek fiscal space from IMF
European new car sales rise 74% y/y in May
Strategic reserves: Import of wheat approved
Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers its decision
Fed signals rate hikes for 2023
Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers
NA approves Cos (Amend) Bill, 2021
Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in investment procedures
Azhar to sort out matters relating to KE
Nepra chief attracts criticism
More vaccine doses to arrive ‘soon’: SAPM
Sec 203A will be revisited: Tarin
Read more stories
Comments