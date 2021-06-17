FM Qureshi departs for Turkey

Karachi: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi departed for Turkey on Thursday on an official visit at the invitation of Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Qureshi will participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which will feature high-level participation of political leaders, diplomats, thinkers, and academia for discussion on important thematic and international issues, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a press release.

Pakistan, Turkey discuss ways to bring an end to Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

"The theme of the Forum is ‘Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches’. Pakistan supports partnership in trade, connectivity and economic development, based on mutual trust and shared agenda, through regional collaboration and multilateral cooperation," FO said.

Qureshi will also participate in a panel discussion on ‘Regional Cooperation in Asia’ along with other FMs from the region. He will highlight Pakistan’s vision for regional cooperation, economic development and connectivity, the FO said.

The foreign minister will also be holding bilateral meetings with his counterparts and key regional and international partners.