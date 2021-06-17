NA approves Cos (Amend) Bill, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly has approved the Companies (Amendments) Bill, 2021 to amend certain provisions of Companies Act, 2017, primarily to promote start-ups, business innovation, entrepreneurship and improve general business climate and promote ease of doing business.

In order to make improvement in Pakistan’s ranking in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Report, the Companies Amendment Bill, 2021, has been proposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Following approval by the NA, the bill now will be tabled before the Senate.

Under the bill, a new definition is proposed to definition clause of Companies Act 2017 and also in the Third Schedule to allow special privileges to be granted to start-up companies that are engaged in technology-enabled products and services and are estimated to be the backbone of the economy going forward.

The proposed definition of a “startup company” means a company that—(a) is in existence for not more than 10 years from the date of its incorporation or such other period or periods as may be specified; and (b) has a turnover for any of the financial years since incorporation that is not greater than five hundred million rupees or such other amount or amounts as may be specified; and (c) is working towards the innovation, development or improvement of products or processes or services or is a scalable business model with a high potential of employment generation or wealth creation or for such other purposes as may be specified; or (d) such other companies or classes of companies as may be notified by the Commission: Provided that a company formed by the splitting up or re-construction of an existing company shall not be considered as a start-up company.

Moreover, private companies allowed to issue share as other than right and other than cash, while all companies allowed to issue employees stock option schemes and buyback their shares [Section 83A, 86, 88]- earlier it was restricted to public and public listed companies respectively.

In addition, private companies having paid up capital up to Rs1 million exempted from filling of unaudited financial statements [Section 234].

To meet benchmarks of the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Report, the requirement of common seal of a company is proposed to be abolished.

Also, to protect minority shareholder’s rights discovery of any documents from the defendant during court proceedings is allowed [Section 6], the threshold for member resolution proposed to be reduced from 10 percent to five percent [Section 140], disclosure of individual directors’ remuneration [Section 227].

Court may declare those contracts void that are prejudicial to the interest of members or suffers from conflict of interest on the part of any director or board [Section 287].

Other important amendment include board resolution through circulation is required to be signed by all directors.

Proposed amendment allows that board resolution through circulation approved by all directors shall be valid.

However, keeping in view recommendation of the BoI (PRMI) and similar practice in other jurisdiction, it is proposed that board resolution approved by majority of directors may be considered valid.

To meet benchmarks of the World Bank’s Women, Business and Law report, additional requirement to mention husband’s name by a married woman or widow for registration of a company proposed to be abolished [Section 31, 37, 435].

Moreover, requirement to deposit subscription money in bank account within 30 days of incorporation and reporting the same to registrar along with certificate from practicing CA or CMA verifying receipt of money so subscribed is cumbersome for companies.

This requirement needs to be simplified to facilitate startups.

