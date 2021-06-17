Budget session: Bilawal condemns govt’s ‘unparliamentary’ conduct

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari condemned the un-parliamentary conduct of the government during the ongoing budget session of the National Assembly.

The PPP chairman also called out the public representatives for misbehaving in the Parliament and tarnishing the honour of the house.

In a statement, on Wednesday, he called out the prime minister and his government for raising a ruckus to conceal the flaws of the federal budget.

“It is evident the selected prime minister wants to cover up his incompetence by supporting and encouraging [use of] abusive language and the indecent conduct of his members,” declared Bilawal.

Highlighting how unfitting such conduct is while discussing public legislative issues, the PPP chairman stated that such a non-serious attitude is a deplorable tradition to be set in the Parliament.

“The government parliamentarians have violated the sanctity of the House by adopting a shameful and intolerable attitude in the Parliament,” asserted Bilawal.

He said that such behaviour needs to be denounced, and members must set a good example in the assembly, if they care about issues pertaining to the nation’s future.

“Members have to perform their duties in the House, instead of turning the Parliament into a battlefield,” concluded the PPP chairman.

