Former IHC judge urges SC to set aside objections

Terence J Sigamony 17 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Former judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Shaukat Siddiqui requested the apex court to set aside objections raised on his Civil Miscellaneous Appeal (CMA) with an affidavit about criticism of director general Inter-Services Intelligence and the former chief justice of the IHC.

The ex-IHC judge, on Wednesday, filed an application against the SC Registrar Office’s objections.

It stated that the grounds of returning his CMA are totally “unsustainable” as there is no scandalous material or language used in the appeal.

“Nothing added to the affidavit, which is not already available on the record,” said the application.

It maintained that the assistant registrar did not apply his mind to the contents of the affidavit, adding that he did not compare the contents of the affidavit with the additional reply of the petitioner to the show cause notice.

Siddiqui stated that the affidavit being filed with the CMA “has direct bearing on the facts and merits of the case, and is essential for the hearing of the case.”

The CMA and the affidavit being placed on the record “fully meet requirements of the relevant provisions of the Supreme Court Rules, 1980.”

The Court has been urged to accept CMA and set aside the objection and it be placed on the record of his constitution petition 76/2018.

Siddiqui, on June 9, submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court regarding his statement about the DG ISI and ex-CJ IHC.

However, the registrar returned it with objections that the language used in it is inappropriate against the institutions.

Siddiqui submitted that on three occasions, he met CJ IHC to know the reasons for such an inexplicable turn of events.

“The [ex-IHC] CJ on two occasion[s] mentioned the reason i.e. pendency of references against me before the SJC and once an order from on high (i.e. ooper walooun ka hukam),” according to Siddiqui. “From the start of [the] Panama cases, it was ensured that I must not be part of any DB [division bench] so that the writ petitions arising out of the Misc Applications before the AC may not come before me, even inadvertently,” stated the judge in his affidavit.

