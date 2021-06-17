Call to suspend PML-N MNAs for a year

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Zartaj Gul, on Wednesday, said the National Assembly membership of those PML-N leaders should be suspended for one year, who attacked the women members of the PTI yesterday. Talking to media persons along with other women parliamentarians including Maleeka Bokhari, she said the speaker should take notice of yesterday’s incident, while adding that the PML-N leaders should also seek apology over their act. Gul said the PML-N is no longer a political party.

She said no woman is safe from the hooliganism, abusive language, and character assassination by the opposition party. Bokhari, whose eye got injured in yesterday’s incident, in her remarks, said the PML-N has a record of attacking institutions including the Supreme Court.

She said yesterday’s incident was a black day in the parliamentary history of Pakistan, wherein, the PML-N crossed all the limits.

She said the PML-N should demonstrate patience in its conduct. Munaza Hassan also condemned the PML-N members for attacking and insulting the women lawmakers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021