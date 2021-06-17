ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.71%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The longest running series

Anjum Ibrahim 17 Jun 2021

“Reminded me of the sit-com Orange is the New Black.”

“Orange is the New Black is not a situation comedy – it’s a series into its eighth season I think, it is the longest running Netflix series, and it’s a memoir of Piper Kerman about her experiences in a minimum security federal prison. So my question is The Niece going to write a memoir of her stay in prison?”

“Stop right now. First of all, she is not The Niece but the Former First Daughter or the Heir Apparent or…”

“She is in her silent mode again these days and that’s when her role as The Niece takes centre stage I reckon.”

“Oh ye of little faith, anyway, no, The Niece is into leadership not writing memoirs. And second let me remind you that she was not in a minimum security prison but a maximum…”

“Oh I thought she was class A or B or C or whichever grade allows prisoners some special privileges for example home cooked meals, air conditioning, a separate toilet even if its cleaning is not regular…”

“Nope, when I said Orange is the New Black I wasn’t referring to Maryam Nawaz.”

“Were you referring to daddy in London, he ain’t coming back just to go to jail, I mean would you?”

“Nope, wasn’t referring to daddy or The Uncle or the Cousin or any other member of the PML-N who has been in jail, is in jail or is going to go to jail, or go back to jail…”

“OK, so I give up why did you mention that Netflix series?”

“Orange is the New Black implies a significant change in definition.”

“Oh I get it there have been critical changes in some definitions in the recent budget – smuggling would include…”

“Nope, not that either!”

“OK, I give up.”

“Orange maybe the New Black for Piper Kerman but for our parliamentarians books are the new ball.”

“Ha, ha, that’s right, but look at it as the glass being half full.”

“How come?”

“The glass is half full because that has been the first evidence of a non-partisan approach in parliament…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Netflix Maryam Nawaz PMLN Piper Kerman New Black

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The longest running series

