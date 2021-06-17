Punjab govt allocates Rs28bn for uplift projects

LAHORE: The PTI-led Punjab government has earmarked around Rs 28 billion for different development projects including Shahkam Chowk overhead bridge, Gulab Devi Hospital underpass and Sheranwala Gate overhead bridge.

A 1000-bed hospital will be constructed and Rs 1.5 billion is allocated for the installation of a surface water treatment plant to fulfill the needs of the citizens of Lahore.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said the development work will benefit citizens in their daily mobility, the projects have been designed according to the city needs and public priorities are given importance instead of personal projection.

The CM said in a statement that the development roadmap will ensure genuine development as the annual development programme (ADP), valuing Rs 560 billion will develop every district.

